LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Fire Department partnered with Quantrell Subaru to host a car seat installation event Saturday.
It was the third time the fire department partnered with the dealership. People had the opportunity to get their car seats installed or ensure they had correctly installed them after doing it themselves.
“If they put one in, sometimes they want a sense of security, knowing that what they’re doing is correct,:" said Lexington firefighter Jerome Brown. "We just reeducate them as they come out here and reassure them that what they're doing is correct."
A 2011 CDC study estimated 46% of car and booster seats are used incorrectly. More recent and smaller studies reveal that misuse could be 85% or more in some areas.
Through the nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide, the Lexington Fire Department has trained car seat techs at five stations. People who need a car seat installed or checked can call the department for assistance.
Car seats can be installed at the following Lexington Fire Department stations:
- Station #1: 219 E. Third St.
- Station #10: 1138 Finney Drive
- Station #11: 1626 Harrodsburg Road
- Station #16: 3700 Man O’ War Blvd.
- Station #21: 3191 Mapleleaf Drive
The next Safe Car Seat Installation Event will be Saturday, June 8.