After a year packed with labor strikes across the country, another may be coming.

Anheuser-Busch employees are threatening to go on strike if a deal isn’t reached by the Feb. 29 deadline, halting the production of popular beer brands like Budweiser and Bud Light.

Practice pickets are being held in front of all 12 Anheuser-Busch breweries across the country, including in Baldwinsville, located just outside of Syracuse, N.Y. The strike could affect about 5,000 employees.

The conflict came to a head in December when thousands of Anheuser-Busch Teamsters authorized a strike by a 99% vote.

In negotiations, teamsters are asking for wage increases, improved job security and enhanced benefits. At the beginning of the month, they called for Anheuser-Busch’s final offer, after what Teamsters described as another wasted negotiating session.

“Teamsters in general, across all the breweries, did a preratification for a contract and sent that proposal to the company," said Jason Whitten, recording secretary at Teamsters Local 1149. "Definitely don’t think they took it seriously at all, so being out here today, I think they’re gonna realize that we are being serious and we’re ready to go on strike if needed.”

Teamsters says they have a strike fund of more than $300 million. The union on Monday announced it will pay Anheuser-Busch employees $1,000 a week.

Anheuser-Busch did not respond to a request for comment.