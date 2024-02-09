ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools has kicked off a brand new program at East River High School. Falcon Friends Farm is an Agriculture Science program that is hoping to teach students with special needs life skills they can use after graduation.

For ESE teacher JackLynn Gore-Bishop, the new program is the best of both of her worlds. Gore-Bishop grew up on a ranch tending to animals, and she also went to school to teach students with special needs, who she calls her kids of unique capabilities.

Despite only being in her second year of teaching, the East River High alumni helped launch the new special needs initiative at the school.

If you step into her classroom, you’ll notice Gore-Bishop avoids telling students what to do, instead asking them questions to help guide their train of thought.

“I think it’s important to lead them and guide them to what needs to be done, instead of, ‘Hey, do this.’ Because nobody wants to be told what to do,” she said.

While in the classroom, students work on resume building and life skills. The main event, however, takes place inside the barn on school property.

Students help tend to a variety of different farm animals, making sure they have everything they need to thrive.

“I think a key life skill for everyone to learn is how to problem solve. How to work together as a team collaboratively,” she said.

Students without special needs, who are a part of what the school calls the “Flight Crew,” work alongside those with unique capabilities to get the work done. Together, they’re able to come up with solutions as a team to ensure the wellbeing of the farm.

“It’s huge for us, and being able to celebrate the kids and being able to cheer each other on consistently, is just what keeps me going,” said Gore-Bishop.