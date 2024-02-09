The foodies of Queens have spoken: Middle Village Bagels has the best bagels in the borough — on National Bagel and Lox Day, no less.

With 55 bagel joints to choose from and with more than 3,000 votes cast, Middle Village Bagels came out on top in the Queens Chamber Of Commerce inaugural Queens’ Best Bagel Competition.

An official from the chamber of commerce said the top three vote-getters were separated by a margin of less than 50 votes.

They also included Utopia Bagels (Utopia Parkway, Whitestone) and Rockaway Bagels (Beach Channel Drive, Rockaway Park).

"It is an honor to have Middle Village Bagels win the title of 'Queens Best Bagel.' We take great pride in putting out a great product. We would like to thank our staff and, most importantly, our loyal customers who took the time to vote for us over the past few weeks," said co-owners Frank Barbone and Joseph LaRosa in a statement. "One thing is very clear: New York City is the Bagel Capital of the World and for us to be named as having the best bagel in the borough is an incredible honor."

In addition to bragging rights, Middle Village Bagels also received a plaque and a complimentary year of membership to the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce announced the competition in mid-January and called on the public to send in nominations for the following week and a half.

Voting was open to the public from Jan. 29 through Feb. 7.