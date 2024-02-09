COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A jet carrying five people has crashed on Interstate 75 in Collier County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the jet crashed onto a car on the road at about 3:15 p.m. Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet.

Crews responded and were able to put out the fire that resulted from the crash.

Fire is now out. FHP and the FAA now say this was a jet carrying 5 people. Collier Sheriff reports two died.



I-75 is now closed in both directions and is expected to be shut down for 24 hours between Immokalee Rd and Golden Gate Pkwy. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/Gfbuf2JrTt — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) February 9, 2024

Crews responded to block off the interstate and have asked drivers to avoid the area.

The roadway will be closed for several hours, according to investigators.

The Collier County Sheriff's office confirmed that two people are dead after the crash.

This is a breaking news story.