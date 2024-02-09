GROVEPORT, Ohio — As we prepare for Intel, giant equipment expected to travel through Central Ohio is raising concerns for cities in its path, including Groveport.

Massive trucks will be hauling the equipment to where Intel is building its $20 billion semi-conductor facility.

The route is only 6 miles, but it's likely to take hours.

“They will only be doing 10- to 15-mile-an-hour in speeds, as they're transporting these loads," Groveport police Chief Casey Adams said.

He also said traffic is a concern, especially at the State Route 317, Old Hamilton Road, and Bixby Road intersection.

"This is the main artery to making it into the old village of Groveport, our residential communities up in here, but also our logistical centers down south,” said Adams. “So, we're going to be pushing all the traffic westbound toward the city of Obetz and Allen Creek Drive so that these trucks can continue southbound."

It’s a massive undertaking, but safety to Adams is most important.

"Our biggest concerns, when it comes to preparation is, first of all, our first responders,” said Adams. If we get a call down here that somebody needs medical attention because they've been injured or they've had vehicles broken into, that we're going to respond in a timely manner."

It's a concern he took up to other agencies.

"We're having to work with all our first responder partners if we can't make it to a scene in a timely manner... that they could be there until we can,” he said.

And once the trucks take this route, his advice for drivers: plan ahead and be careful.

"It's going to create traffic congestion for our normal semi-trucks coming southbound or people that may be coming into Groveport,” said Adams. “They're going to have to allow some time to get to those places because there will be some traffic delays out of this."

Spectrum News 1 will update on when these massive trucks are expected to be traveling through Central Ohio and the traffic impacts.