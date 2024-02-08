WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Animal shelters throughout Wisconsin are always looking for more people to foster dogs and cats. Fostering pets helps keep shelters from overcrowding and prepares the animals for life once they get adopted.

Milestone Plumbing in Wauwatosa stepped up to answer the call by fostering a dog. Jessie Cannizzaro, president of the company, said it’s a team effort at the workplace.

Cannizzaro said she’s always loved animals, and even wanted to be a veterinarian when she was young. Growing up, her family was in the plumbing business, and she ended up following in their footsteps, eventually opening her own plumbing company in 2011.

Now, through fostering dogs, she’s getting back to her passion.

Cannizzaro said she’s already seen him make great progress in just a few weeks; he trains with her at home and at work.

“He’s helping others as much as we are helping him,” said Cannizzaro. “We’re helping to teach him what’s right and wrong so that when he finds his forever home he can be in a really great environment where he can thrive.”

Cannizzaro said this is a way for Milestone Plumbing to impact the community in a new way, beyond plumbing.

Jacob Peterson is a plumbing apprentice. He said having Bruno work alongside him, has been such a cool experience. He said it’s therapeutic too.

“It’s been awesome,” said Peterson. “He’s really opened up. He’s been really friendly with everyone on the team. Everyone has really embraced him, and it’s been really cool to see him grow in the couple of weeks that we have had him.”

