MADISON, Wis. — The historic SS Badger car ferry, which runs between Manitowoc, Wisconsin and Ludington, Michigan will be back for its 71st season, beginning this summer.

According to the SS Badger website, they are taking reservations for June 14 and beyond.

What You Need To Know The historic SS Badger car ferry, which runs between Manitowoc, Wisconsin and Ludington, Michigan will be back for its 71st season, beginning this summer



In 2023, damage to docking equipment at the port in Ludington forced a premature end to the sailing season



In Manitowoc, many are glad to see the vessel returning to service.



The SS Badger has been in service since 1953 and is the only coal fired passenger vessel left operating on the Great Lakes

In 2023, damage to docking equipment at the port in Ludington forced a premature end to the sailing season, leaving the future of the ferry’s service in question. Construction work to repair the dock is ongoing.

According to the SS Badger’s website, while bookings are beginning June 14, it is possible that departures could begin earlier in May or June depending on construction progress.

In Manitowoc, many are glad to see the vessel returning to service. Courtney Hansen, Visit Manitowoc’s Director of Tourism, said the SS Badger usually brings about 1,000 people per day through town, with many staying to dine or explore local attractions.

“All our small businesses, lodging attractions. They are all counting down the days and have been very, very excited to hear the news that yes the Badger is coming back,” said Hansen.

Kevin Cullen, Chief Curator at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, said he is glad that the historic ferry will be returning not only because of its historic significance but also because it often brings many maritime enthusiasts almost right to the museum’s front door.

“Wonderful to see June on the calendar,” said Cullen. “We will be hearing the sound of Badger coming back this summer and that is very exciting here at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum.”

The SS Badger has been in service since 1953 and is the only coal fired passenger vessel left operating on the Great Lakes.