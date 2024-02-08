The Senate on Thursday advanced a bill that would provide aid to Ukraine, Israel and fund other national security priorities one day after Senate Republicans moved to block a broader bipartisan bill that also included border security funding.

The procedural measure needed 60 votes to advance; it passed in a 67-32 vote. Further votes will still be needed before the bill can be passed and sent over to the Republican-controlled House, where it will likely face an uphill battle before it can make it to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Several Republicans voted to advance the bill, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who earlier this week sounded the death knell on the bipartisan border bill when he said that "we have no real chance here to make a law" at a GOP leadership press conference.

Notably, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a progressive independent who caucuses with Democrats, voted 'no,' citing an unwillingness to provide additional funding to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. He was the only non-Republican to oppose the vote.

"This bill provides $10 billion more in U.S. military aid for the Netanyahu government to continue its horrific war against the Palestinian people," Sanders said in a statement on Wednesday. "That is unconscionable. I will be voting NO."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., put the bill up for consideration Wednesday after a motion to advance the $118 billion bipartisan border bill — negotiated by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat, and Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, a Republican, failed in a 49-50 vote.

Senate Republicans scuttled the bill, despite the fact that it was drafted by one of their own, saying it did not do enough to address the border. The proposal drew significant criticisim from former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the presidential nomination, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who said it was "dead on arrival" in the Republican-controlled lower chamber.

After that vote failed Wednesday, the Senate began consideration on a version of the bill without border provisions. A procedural vote on the measure was held open for hours as they tried to find consensus on a way forward. The Senate eventually adjourned until Thursday "to give our Republican colleagues the night to figure themselves out," Schumer said.

The new bill comes in at just north of $95 billion -- less than the original bill and the $106 billion initially requested by President Joe Biden last year -- and would provide $60 billion in aid for Ukraine as it repels Russia's invasion, $14 billion for Israel for its fight against Hamas, nearly $2.5 billion to support U.S. Central Command operations in the Middle East and $4.83 billion in aid for Indo-Pacific allies, including Taiwan, to counter China's influence in the region. It also includes more than $9 billion in humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine and the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, which authorizes sanctions against entities engaged in trafficking the deadly substance.

Several Republicans who voted down a similar procedural vote on the border bill on Wednesday flipped their votes to support Thursday's motion.

"This is a good first step," Schumer said. "This bill is essential for our national security. Failure to pass this bill would only embolden autocrats like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [China's President Xi Jinping], who want nothing more than America’s decline."

The vote could be the last significant chance to deliver aid to Ukraine before November's election.

"There are pivotal times in our nation's history when what we do in this chamber really matters," said Maine Sen. Susan Collins in remarks on the Senate floor. "How we vote may well determine whether people live or whether they die."

"There are people in Ukraine right now, in the height of their winter, in trenches, being bombed and being killed," said North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican who supported Thursday's vote.

Schumer pledged to work with Republicans on an agreement on amendment votes on the bill. Some Republicans were pushing for amendment votes on the measure, including some that would address border security -- which was stripped out of the bill after Wednesday's failed vote.

"We are going to keep working on this bill until the job is done," the New York Democrat vowed, signaling that he could possibly keep senators in Washington through the weekend to complete negotiations on the measure.

Lawmakers continued to express outrage about the removal of the border provisions, including Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, who said he's "baffled by how we got here."

"I know some politicians see more advantage in shouting about problems than solving them," he said. "Well, I'll tell you this, if you come back to my state to do TV interviews at the border, you better be ready to explain why you chose politics over addressing this crisis that's staring you in the face."

"If you can't do that, don't come back," Kelly added.

Kelly's outrage echoed that of his fellow Arizona lawmaker Sinema, who on Wednesday condemned Republican lawmakers who opposed the bill while campaigning on securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Less than 24 hours after we released the bill, my Republican colleagues changed their minds," Sinema, an independent, said. "Turns out they want all talk and no action. It turns out border security is not actually a risk to our nat. security, it’s just a talking point for the election.”

“After all those trips to the desert, after all those press conferences, it turns out this crisis isn’t much of a crisis after all," she said, later adding: "So if you want to spend the border crisis for your own political agendas, go right ahead, but I have a very clear message for anyone using the southern border for staged political events: Don't come to Arizona. Take your political theater to Texas."

"Partisanship won," she added. "The Senate has failed Arizona. Shameful."

In a stunning comment on Wednesday, Lankford said that he was threatened by a "popular commentator" for negotiating the bill.

"I had a popular commentator four weeks ago that I talked to that told me flat out, before they knew any of the contents of the bill ... that told me flat out 'if you try to move a bill that solves the border crisis during this presidential year, I will do whatever I can to destroy you,'" Lankford said. "Because I do not want you to solve this during the presidential election."

"By the way, they have been faithful to their promise, and have done everything they can do destroy me in the past several weeks," the Oklahoma Republican added.