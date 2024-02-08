ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash and president of baseball operations Erik Neander have both received contract extensions.

The Rays announced the deals Thursday.

No terms have been announced but according to sources, the deals would keep both men under contract through 2028 – when the team is expected to be in a new stadium.

This upcoming season will be Cash’s 10th with the Rays. With the new deal, the 46-year-old Tampa native will be the team’s longest-tenured manager.

A two-time Manager of the Year, Cash has guided the Rays to 739 wins along with five straight playoff appearances. The team advanced to the World Series in 2020.

Forty-year-old Neader has worked for the Rays since 2007. Starting as an intern, Neander has held various titles before becoming baseball operations director in 2021.

Neander is widely credited with creativity when it comes to dealing with the team’s sometimes challenging payroll and finding ways to get productive players often at lower prices.

The Rays begin Spring Training workouts Feb. 19 in Port Charlotte.