MILWAUKEE — Workers at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin voted 56-13 in favor of union representation with Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, Local 5000, AFT on Thursday, according to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
The NLRB conducted the election.
NLRB said “the employer must begin bargaining in good faith with the union.”
NLRB said parties have five days to file objections. If not objections are filed during that time, the results will be certified.
NLRB said two ballots were challenged and will not be counted. Those two ballots would not impact the results of the election.
Planned Parenthood has faced political attacks in recent years, especially amid the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood resumed offering abortions in Wisconsin in September, after a ruling from Dane County Circuit Court Judge Diane Schlipper said state law permits consensual abortions.
Case information is available, here.
CORRECTION: The National Labor Relations Board initially reported an incorrect number of votes for union representation. This has been corrected. (Feb. 8, 2024)