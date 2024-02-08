ORLANDO, Fla. — Driving along State Road 434 in parts of Seminole County and Longwood, you may notice quite a few smoke shops or marijuana dispensaries.

Many now call the section of 434 in and leading into Longwood “The Green Mile.” Right now, another potential CBD shop owner is looking to come in and ask the city commission to make an exception to the ordinance that was voted in last year.

Smoke shops, CBD oil shops, marijuana dispensaries and even smoking lounges continue to pop up everywhere. The city’s goal is to space them out better.

For instance, a store location inside the Longwood Winn Dixie Plaza closed. Now, another one wants to come in, but there’s already a smoke shop across the street.

Residents in Longwood say they hope the commission continues to enforce the ordinance voted last year.

For 25 years, Judy Putz and her Judy’s Dolls shop has been a destination for little girls in Longwood.

“They come in, and they choose the baby doll and choose any baby in this room,” Putz said. “Then we go back in the nursery and fill out a birth certificate.”

Her shop and nursery in historic downtown has been around for 25 years. The married couple has called Longwood their home for over 40 years.

“Lot of dirt roads,” Putz said. “This area was really dumpy and very small townish.”

Over time, as her business grew, so did the city of Longwood.

“The last five years have done real well,” Putz said. “We have a really good commission, and they are open-minded, and like what they are doing. They are very pro-business.”

And over time, several of the same or similar businesses have opened: smoke shops, CBD shops, or marijuana dispensaries.

“I don’t like it,” the Longwood resident said. “I would rather see restaurants, little shopping centers like that. How many marijuana places do you need?”

In two weeks, the commission will review an application for another CBD shop wanting to come in to Longwood. But technically, a new one would have to be about a mile away from the nearest one.