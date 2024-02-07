A Tennessee man with ties to militias told undercover federal agents that he planned to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border “to stir up the hornet’s nest,” investigators said.

Paul Faye was taken into custody on Monday.

What You Need To Know



Paul Faye is charged with selling an unregistered firearm suppressor and faces 10 years in prison if convicted



Undercover agents say Faye was planning to bring explosives and firearms to the border "to stir up the hornet's nest"



A criminal complaint says Faye told undercover agents that he was planning to function as a sniper at the border

According to a criminal complaint, Faye had been on law enforcement’s radar for some time. In March 2023, according to the complaint, Faye told undercover agents that he needed to train with them prior to traveling to the border. “The patriots are going to rise up because we are being invaded,” he’s alleged to have said.

During an August 2023 call with undercover agents, according to the document, Faye said he was gathering up some things that go “boom boom boom when you want them to” and that it was time to “step things up.” Investigators believe he was referring to explosives and/or guns and ammunition.

In November, investigators say, Faye told agents he had met with a person who had previously traveled to the border city of Eagle Pass, Texas, with members of his militia group, NC Patriot Party, and planned to return on or around Jan. 20, 2024.

In December, investigators say, Faye discussed coordinating with militia members from Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, and intended to travel to the border with explosive devices while evading law enforcement.

Faye allegedly told undercover agents that his role at the border was to serve as a sniper and that his talent was “sending rounds down range." Investigators believe that means shooting at people.

“I would be on top of that roof right there, zeroing out, taking out anybody,” he’s alleged to have said.

On Jan. 11, Faye allegedly sold an undercover agent an unregistered AK-47 rifle suppressor. He’s also alleged to have shown agents his “war room,” which they said contained guns, ammunition and a bulletproof vest.

Faye is charged with selling an unregistered firearm suppressor and faces 10 years in prison.