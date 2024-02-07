DALLAS — Expansions in pediatric health care are coming to Dallas’ Southwestern Medical District within the next few years. UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children’s Health announced a new $5 billion pediatric campus in response to population growth in North Texas.

What You Need To Know UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children’s Health will add an expanded $5 billion pediatric care center in Dallas’ Southwestern Medical District

The new center will provide more beds and expanded space to provide care to the 2.5 million children in the region, and counting

The center will replace Children’s Medical Center Dallas

It’s expected to open within the next six to seven years

The pediatric center will house 552 beds with room for expansion, more space for the emergency department and expanded operating rooms. It’s a total of 4.5 million square feet of construction. Two helicopter pads will be available for patients who need to be airlifted to the medical center.

The center will also house a Level I pediatric trauma center, 90 ER exam rooms and 24 observation rooms.

“For more than 110 years, Children’s Health has served the children of North Texas, adapting and growing with the needs of our community,” said Christopher Durovich, president and CEO of Children’s Health. “This new pediatric campus, a joint investment with UT Southwestern, enhances our shared capacity to provide comprehensive care for children, including those with the most complex medical and surgical needs. It enables us to continue pioneering academic research, life-saving treatments, and industry-leading technology for pediatric patients for generations to come.”

Children’s Health says the new center will serve the 2.5 million children — and counting — in the region. That number is expected to double by 2050, especially as the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex continues to experience steady population growth. It’s estimated that by 2028, the population in DFW will reach 8.5 million people.

The expanded pediatric campus will replace Children’s Medical Center Dallas and will be built on the corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Mockingbird Lane. The new center and the William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital will be connected by a bridge for ease of access to both facilities.

The pediatric center will span over 33 acres and is expected to open in the next six to seven years.

It's not the only medical expansion coming to the area in the next few years. Children’s Health is planning to open its new Plano hospital tower later this year. And in 2025, Children's Health will occupy the second floor of the 150,000 square foot UT Southwestern Medical Center at RedBird.