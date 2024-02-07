The Democratic-led Senate is set to hold a procedural vote on Wednesday to advance a bipartisan $118 billion bill that would pair Ukraine and Israel funding with border security enhancements despite Republicans in the chamber declaring the bill all but dead amid outcry from House GOP leadership and Donald Trump, the former president and party’s frontrunner in November’s election.

Should that vote fail as expected — despite the fact that the measure was negotiated in part by Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, a conservative member of the Senate GOP conference — Democrats are set to move ahead with a backup plan: An aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan without the border measures included, a Senate Democratic aide confirmed to Spectrum News.

Per the aide, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. has told members of his Democratic conference that he plans to put the bill — sans border aid — to a vote on the Senate floor should Republicans block a procedural vote on the original international aid and border bill fail as expected.

Schumer told the White House and Senate Democrats that he will use a motion to force Republicans to vote on the bill without border provisions, a move that could force Republicans to vote down the bill twice in one day, per the aide, who called that eventuality an “embarrassing prospect.”

Senate Republicans declared the initial bill all but dead at a press conference on Tuesday, just after President Joe Biden urged GOP members of Congress to reconsider. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that "we have no real chance here to make a law" amid concerns from within his own conference as well as the opposition of House Republicans, whose leader, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., repeatedly declared the bill "dead on arrival" in the lower chamber.

But the Kentucky Republican did signal that his conference could support a bill to provide international aid without the border provisions, despite the fact that members of the GOP had initially demanded that any additional support to Ukraine be linked to immigration reform. McConnell said that "there are other parts" of the bill that are "extremely important," urging lawmakers to pass aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan and saying it's on Schumer to "repackage" the bill to reflect that.

Even if that bill passes the Senate, it could set up a collision with House Republicans -- though things could be different after the lower chamber scuttled a $17 billion standalone Israel aid bill on Tuesday evening.

