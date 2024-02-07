SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The need for poll workers is critical right now amid a presidential election year, especially in Seminole County, and officials are trying to add to the Spanish-speaking poll workers in the county.

With the Florida presidential preference primary a month away and data showing that voter turnout in local Orange County elections were previously low, a lot is on the line for the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Officials in Seminole County are hosting recruitment drives to grow their poll worker numbers. Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson said he believes serving as a poll worker is one of the greatest ways to show civic duty, and that by increasing the representation, he's hopeful that more Hispanic voters will feel comfortable participating in elections.

The county is searching for about 82 bilingual people to assist the estimated 58,000 Hispanic voters across Seminole County’s 88 precincts.

“You know, just having someone that can explain to you or someone that knows your language that makes you feel like, yes I’m really a part and the Hispanic community is a part of the voting process," said Lourdes Fiallos, the vote-by-mail coordinator in Seminole County.

Data show less than 16% of the county’s Hispanic voters cast ballots in the last presidential election, which is why officials say they are hoping that increasing the number of Spanish-speaking poll workers will increase the number of people coming to vote.

Despite more than 80 polling precincts in Seminole County, federal law only requires at least one person present that can speak the language of the predominant minority. If you’re interested, you have to be a U.S. citizen as well as a resident of Seminole County.