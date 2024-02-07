The plans to build a premier film studio facility in South Buffalo are now on hold.
Buffalo Studios officials said the COVID-19 pandemic, mixed with rising material prices and interest rates, ballooned the cost of the project to $120 million. The proposed cost was $80 million.
"These market conditions have severely impacted the fundraising environment and have led to the decision to pause our endeavor to bring these studios to Buffalo," the facility said in a press release. "Despite numerous attempts to resolve the issue and having already raised over $100 million, the persistent economic headwinds made it apparent that the project required an official pause."
No timeline has been set to resume the project, though Buffalo Studios officials say they remain hopeful.