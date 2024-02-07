EAGLE PASS, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will gather with members of the Texas House of Representatives Thursday in Eagle Pass less than a week after he hosted Republican governors from across the country in the small border town.

Abbott says he will hold a news conference to make a “border security announcement” as well as receive a briefing on Operation Lone Star, a multibillion-dollar border security effort. The news conference will be hosted in Shelby Park, which has been the site of turmoil between federal and state officers as the Texas National Guard bars U.S. Border Patrol agents from accessing the park.

More than 20 state representatives will join Abbott in Eagle Pass. This trip comes after Abbott hosted 13 Republican governors Sunday in Shelby Park.

After returning from Sunday's border visit, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson vowed to send more resources and potentially more National Guard members to aid Operation Lone Star. Currently, Missouri has two National Guard units at the border totaling up to roughly 250 members.

Abbott this week said he plans to expand state control from Shelby Park into other areas. The park, which is in the Del Rio area, has been a popular destination for migrants crossing the border. In December, Del Rio ranked second to Tuscon, Arizona, in border crossings.

Some residents of Eagle Pass have criticized Abbott's takeover of the municipal park and have showed up to rallies to protest. Signs could be seen at Sunday's rally that said "Our River, Our Land, Our Decision" and "Abbott 4 Treason."

With Texas in the national spotlight, immigration has been a major issue on Capitol Hill. This past week, the U.S. Senate reached a bipartisan deal to secure the U.S.-Mexico border as well as provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel, but Sen. Mitch McConnell called the bill all but dead.

In the House, GOP leadership failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tuesday night by a razor-thin margin. House Republicans were hoping to impeach Mayorkas over the Biden administration's immigration and border policies, but House Speaker Mike Johnson said they will try again when they have the votes.