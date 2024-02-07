PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Redevelopment of St. Petersburg’s Gas Plant District is moving forward.

St. Pete’s Community Benefits Advisory Council approved a draft term sheet for the project Tuesday night.

What You Need To Know St. Pete’s Community Benefits Advisory Council approved a draft term sheet for the Gas Plant redevelopment project Tuesday night



Community Benefits Advisory Council (CBAC) is a non-partisan board that advises the Mayor, City Council and the citizens of St. Pete



A priority during Tuesday night’s meeting was affordable housing





RELATED: Gas Plant redevelopment project announcement

The council is a group of appointed community members that watches and discusses the progress of the Tropicana Field redevelopment project.

The 7-2 vote approval of the terms now heads to the city council for consideration.

Included in the plan from project developer Hines and the Rays is $50 million for efforts to benefit the St. Pete area, including housing initiatives, investment in the Woodson African American Museum and funding for minority business.

A priority during Tuesday night’s meeting was affordable housing.

Members voted down a motion to increase the number of planned affordable units. Some people in attendance said they were concerned that would impact other parts of the deal.

Still, community members in attendance told the council the plan doesn’t go far enough to address housing.

“We’ve seen colleagues have to move out of the state, colleagues living in their car, getting involved in rental scams,” said meeting attendee Dylan Dames, with the group Faith in Florida. “So, it’s affecting everyone we organize and even people that we work with to organize those folks.”

The advisory group recommended increasing financial penalties for affordable units that aren’t finished on time.

They also moved up the date for the first 300 residences to be completed by 2028.