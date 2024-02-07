FRANKFORT, Ky. — Business is booming for Kentucky’s bourbon industry at record levels. Elected officials joined Kentucky Distillers' Association (KDA) leaders at the state Capitol Tuesday, touting unprecedented success of the Commonwealth’s signature industry relating to jobs, tax revenue and tourism.

What You Need To Know Kentucky's bourbon industry brings in $9 billion in total economic impact



In 2023, 2.5 million visits to distilleries happened on the Bourbon Trail



Distillers account for 23,100 jobs and $2.2 billion in wages and benefits



There are 100 registered distilleries in 42 counties

Along with the Kentucky Derby, bourbon is one of the state's most popular attractions. According to the KDA, it was responsible for 2.5 million visitor experiences in 2023, attracting tourists who spend more money and stay longer.

A biennial report compiled by the KDA shows the bourbon industry generates $9 billion in total economic impact to Kentucky and generated $358 million in state and local taxes last year.

“Each of those metrics, economic impact, jobs and wages, are brand new records for the industry," said Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.

Kentucky’s distilleries provide more than 23,100 jobs, totaling $2.2 billion in wages, including benefits. According to the KDA, there are 100 licensed distillers in the state within 42 of Kentucky's counties.

Bourbon brought leaders of both parties together, with industry leaders touting how actions in Frankfort have contributed to its growth.

“In 2013, when there was a change in the Senate, we were able to meet with a group of the distillers and owners of the companies at that time," said Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester. "The trajectory wasn’t as good as it is now because it was only 4.5 million barrels stored in Kentucky."

"Today, there’s close to 12.5 million barrels."

Since 2013, legislators have helped support Kentucky’s signature industry through bills that have given tax breaks to distillers and loosened alcohol regulations.

“The things we are celebrating here today, an increase in jobs, growth and revenues, an improved image of our Commonwealth, are possible in other industries and are possible in other areas," said Speaker of the House David Osborne, R-Prospect.

The report also shows Kentucky distilleries have spent $5.4 billion in capital investments. Jes Pendergrass, KDA board chair and chief compliance officer at Heaven Hill Distillery, said the growth is just getting started.

“There is always room for growth, which we are working on now," Pendergrass said. "Bourbon is woven into our history; it’s embedded in our culture and holds the key to our future prosperity."

To date, there is a record 12.6 million barrels of bourbon aging across the state. Since the first 2009 study, corn production in core distilling counties has increased 300%. Distillers purchased 21 million bushels of Kentucky grown corn and grains in 2023.

KDA Distillers plan on spending at least $194 million to expand their tourism operations and experiences on the Bourbon Trail.