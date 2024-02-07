OCALA, Fla. — A big decision is coming this week for a Marion County elementary school as district officials consider having Wyomina Park Elementary School take part in a pilot program for year-round classes.

If approved, students will be going to school all year with shorter breaks in between.

Marion County Public Schools is one of three districts statewide chosen for this five-year pilot.

Some parents have warmed to the idea, saying school all year with shorter breaks can be a relief with caretaking and can benefit kids with learning disabilities who have a gap in learning during the summer.

However, they did also note some concerns.

Adrian Oliver, who lives in Ocala, has four kids, with three at Wyomina Park Elementary School.

“The only con I can think of is how it will interfere with the adults’ scheduling,” said Oliver.

Although he has a neutral stance on the year-round school proposal, he says it may be a benefit for parents who need extra help.

“Some people who can’t afford daycare,” he said.

Kevin Christian, the director of public relations with Marion County Public Schools, says for year-round schooling to work, parents and staff have to buy into it on Thursday.

He says in the late 1980s, Wyomina Park Elementary School was a year-round school, and at one point the only school in the state with that schedule.

“It’s not something new to the campus, it is something new to this generation,” said Christian.

The school district says students would still attend 180 days of school, but it would be a modified schedule with the same amount of classroom time.

They would also have about 12 weeks of vacation, but it’d be spread out instead of during the summer.

“You actually have three 60-day trimesters, if you will, instead of two 90-day semesters and those concentrated times of learning are what are so advantageous for younger students,” said Christian.

The district says they’re eager to try it out — if approved by the school community.

“Students at the earlier grade levels when they have concentrated periods of time where they can study and learn in the classroom without interruption — it plays better if those students achieve higher scores,” said Christian. “They read at higher literacy levels they perform math at a higher level. The traditional school calendar doesn’t necessarily offer that, particularly over the summer months.”

If the school community supports it, they’ll move forward to implement the schedule in August, for Wyomina Park Elementary only.