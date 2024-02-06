GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Toyota is investing $1.3 billion into its flagship facility in Georgetown for battery electric vehicle (BEV) production, including assembly of an all-new, three-row battery electric SUV.

What You Need To Know Toyota is investing $1.3 billion into its flagship Kentucky facility in Georgetown



This includes assembly of an all-new, three-row battery electric SUV



The company said the project brings the plant's total investment to nearly $10 billion



In May 2023, Toyota announced a $591 million investment in future projects and a commitment to battery electric vehicle assembly

According to the company, the project brings the plant's total investment to nearly $10 billion. It will add a battery pack assembly line to the facility, with Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina supplying batteries.

In May 2023, Toyota announced $591 million in future projects to establish the company's first U.S.-assembled BEV in Scott County.

“You cannot think of the Bluegrass region and Scott County without thinking of Toyota,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky. “We are grateful that they continue to invest in our commonwealth and continue to set a standard for high-quality, well-paying jobs for our citizens. Thank you, Toyota, for yet another $1 billion-plus investment coming to Kentucky.”

Toyota Kentucky became the company's first U.S. plant to manufacture hybrid vehicles in 2006 and later began assembling fuel cell modules for hydrogen-powered, heavy-duty commercial trucks. The facility has produced more than 12 million vehicles off its assembly lines since opening in 1988, including the Camry, America's best-selling passenger car for the past 22 years. It employs approximately 9,400 team members.

“Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to vehicle electrification and further reinvesting in our U.S. operations,” said Kerry Creech, president of Toyota Kentucky. “Generations of our team members helped prepare for this opportunity, and we will continue leading the charge into the future by remaining true to who we are as a company and putting our people first for generations to come.”'

The company added it has received more than $154 million in local donations since opening in Kentucky.

“Every investment Toyota makes is proof of its commitment to employees,” said Chris Cohelia, group leader at Toyota Kentucky. “I joined this company 26 years ago as a production team member. Job stability, competitive pay and opportunities for growth are all reasons I love working here. It’s also exciting to be a part of the team building Toyota’s first battery electric vehicle in North America.”

Since 2021, Toyota has announced investments totaling $17 billion into its U.S. operations, with a commitment to increasing BEV assembly and electrification efforts.