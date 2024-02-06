BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies in Hernando County evacuated an area of about a half-mile in Brooksville, and closed a section of road, after a military ordnance was found.

The Sheriff's Office responded after 3 p.m. Tuesday to Helicopter Drive near Flight Path Drive in the Airport Industrial Park (near American Aviation).

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said a World War II-era ordnance, weighing about 1,000 pounds, was found.

It was reported by a construction company working on the future Simpson Technical College Campus.

"It is likely that it is probably inert, but because it is so rusted and decayed, there's no way of telling," Nienhuis said.

A Citrus County bomb unit was called to the scene to investigate.

Roads were reopened and evacuations lifted after 6 p.m.

