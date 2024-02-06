The House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected a Republican- effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, dealing a major blow to House GOP leadership and the conference in their efforts to deliver a rebuke to the Biden administration's immigration and border policies.
The final vote was 214-216. Four Republicans -- Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, California Rep. Tom McClintock, Utah Rep. Blake Moore and Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher -- joined all Democrats to sink the measure.
Shortly after the vote, House Republicans suffered another devastating setback when House Speaker Mike Johnson's $17 billion in aid to Israel failed in a bipartisan 250-180 vote.
This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.