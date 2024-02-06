In a joint statement on Tuesday, the top three members of House Democratic leadership said that they will oppose a standalone Israel aid bill being put forth by their Republican counterparts, accusing the GOP of undermining a bipartisan Senate bill that would aid not only the Middle Eastern country in its war against Hamas, but would also fund Ukraine and implement sweeping policy changes at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The House is set to vote on the measure on Tuesday, though it faces an uphill battle because it requires a two-thirds majority to pass, meaning it needs Democratic support to put it over the top

“We are prepared to support any serious, bipartisan effort in connection with the special relationship between the United States and Israel, our closest ally in the Middle East,” wrote House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif. “Unfortunately, the standalone legislation introduced by House Republicans over the weekend, at the eleventh hour without notice or consultation, is not being offered in good faith.”

Instead, the Democrats charged, the bill is “a nakedly obvious and cynical attempt by MAGA extremists to undermine the possibility of a comprehensive, bipartisan funding package that addresses America’s national security challenges in the Middle East, Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region and throughout the world.”

The statement puts the House Democratic conference in line with the position of the Biden administration, which threatened to veto the measure on Monday and urged lawmakers to instead take up the bipartisan Senate bill.

“The Administration spent months working with a bipartisan group of Senators to reach a national security agreement that secures the border and provides support for the people of Ukraine and Israel, while also providing much-needed humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by conflicts around the world,” the Biden administration said in a statement. “Instead of working in good faith to address the most pressing national security challenges, this bill is another cynical political maneuver.”

“The security of Israel should be sacred, not a political game,” the statement continues. “The Administration strongly opposes this ploy which does nothing to secure the border, does nothing to help the people of Ukraine defend themselves against Putin’s aggression, fails to support the security of American synagogues, mosques, and vulnerable places of worship, and denies humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are women and children.”

The bill came out one day before a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators introduced a $118 billion measure that would have provided roughly $60 billion in aid for Ukraine as it continues to repel Russia’s invasion, $14 billion for Israel as it continues its fight against Hamas and nearly $5 billion for Indo-Pacific allies, including Taiwan, to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

On the border security front, it would implement tougher standards for the asylum system, limits how presidential administrations can utilize parole to let migrants into the country and introduces an expulsion authority if border encounters reach a certain number. It also provides more than $20 billion in funding for immigration enforcement, which would allow the hiring of more Border Patrol agents, the addition of immigration judges to evaluate asylum claims and increased fentanyl detection, and would provide a pathway to residency — and eventually citizenship — for the nearly 76,000 Afghan allies who worked with U.S. troops during the war in Afghanistan.

But despite the fact that one of the key negotiators on the bill was Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, a conservative Republican lawmaker, members of the Senate GOP conference appear poised to delay, and potentially kill, the bipartisan bill.

“This bill is dead,” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz declared at a Senate GOP press conference on Tuesday afternoon.