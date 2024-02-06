MILWAUKEE — One Milwaukee business has received national attention for showing how Wisconsinites are trying to reduce their alcohol consumption.

It is estimated that a little more than 20% of Wisconsin adults engaged in binge drinking as of 2022. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that’s the fifth highest rate in the country.

The goal for Honeybee Sage Wellness & Apothecary in Milwaukee is to promote healthier choices.

As owner Angela Mallett was making a mocktail one weekday evening, she talked about the alternative combination.

“We call it the ‘New Fashioned’ because it is all the good things sans the alcohol,” said Mallett.

Five years ago, Mallet created Honeybee Sage to be an herbal apothecary. The goal was to offer organic remedies.

But within the last 12 months, it has developed into something more.

“When I first announced that we would be doing an alcohol-free craft cocktail lounge, people were really curious to know what that meant,” said Mallett. “Why would I buy a drink or a cocktail? Why would I pay cocktail prices for a small drink that doesn’t have alcohol in it, and my question was, ‘why would you pay that price for something that would intoxicate or poison you essentially?’”

Mallet said this decision also meant something personal.

“My dad actually died of alcohol related organ failure in 2019, so that made it really near and dear to my heart to be able to offer something to a community of people who are either sober or sober curious,” said Mallett.

Mallett found out the mocktails resonated with people not only locally but also nationally.

She was recently featured in write-up by Harvard Public Health about how younger Americans are drinking less.

“The space that has been created here in Milwaukee is one that is very necessary to provide options for healthy socializing amongst people who are just choosing to drink less and we always say we are not the alcohol police but we want to make sure that we give options to folks who are interested in exploring a healthier lifestyle and we do that with our herbal teas and that is who we are,” said Mallett. “The alcohol-free craft cocktail component came along with this space.”

Mallett said one of the main benefits of reducing one’s alcohol consumption is liver health.

She said as more people seek non-alcoholic options, she thinks it will lead to a New Fashioned trend in Wisconsin.