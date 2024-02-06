TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis urged lawmakers Monday to embrace legislation that would "combat homelessness" in Florida.

The proposal (SB 1530, HB 1365) would ban local policies that allow sleeping or camping on public property — such as parks, streets and sidewalks.

The proposal also would empower residents and businesses to sue local governments that fail to uphold the ban.

Notably, DeSantis spoke Monday in Miami Beach behind a podium featuring a sign saying “Don’t Allow Florida to Become San Francisco.”

For context — U.S. News and World Report ranked San Francisco in 2023 among U.S. cities with the largest homeless population.

“Not on our watch,” DeSantis said. “We’re not going to let that happen. We’re going to have protections for people.”

Among other pursuits, DeSantis expressed an added interest in establishing more homeless shelters throughout Florida.

He also said the state is willing to pour more dollars into programs helping the homeless navigate substance abuse and mental health challenges.

“Clearly there is an underlying issue that you’re seeing with mental illness and that has not been addressed very well,” DeSantis said.

Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani, meanwhile, believes Florida should do more to address the underlying roots of homelessness and poverty. She described the proposal as “punitive” at heart. She noted too that many cities, such as Orlando, already restrict public camping.

“When you set these restrictions, it makes it close to impossible for someone to even just be able to sleep, which is a human need,” Eskamani told Spectrum News. “It’s our responsibility as elected officials to solve the homelessness crisis, not punish people for being homeless.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates Florida’s homeless population around roughly 30,756 on any given night.

Senate Bill 1530 is assigned to three committees. It advanced Monday through the Senate Judiciary Committee, leaving it with one more stop before earning the Senate’s full consideration.