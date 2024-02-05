An Osceola County resident is raising concern about speeding on Cross Prairie Parkway in the Tohoqua community.

Benjamin Skurek wrote into Traffic Inbox saying he believes the design of the parkway causes drivers to speed and, in some cases, roll over.

“(Cross Prairie Parkway) rides fast," he said. "It’s very easy to find yourself going 50 (mph), even higher sometimes, and not realizing it sometimes. Even though the speed limit is 35."

Last year, a fatality occurred on this stretch of road.

“I’ve also seen a lot of instances where pedestrians are trying to cross the street — kids even — (and they) have almost been run over by people not paying attention,” he said.

A county spokesperson said a speed evaluation was recently performed on Cross Prairie Parkway, but didn’t find widespread speeding issues.

However, there was some occasional high-speed traffic, so the county informed law enforcement to be on the lookout.

“We have observed trucks and trailers in the on-street parking, which may be blocking the bike lanes,” said Osceola County public relations manager Mark Pino. “These trucks are associated with construction of adjacent homes and we are working with our Code Enforcement Office and the city of St. Cloud to address this issue and remove any obstructions. Additionally, we are evaluating the corridor for sight-distance concerns and will address any issues that are identified as a result of that evaluation.”

Skurek said he hopes it is enough to keep his growing family and community safe.

“I know it’s going to get busier — it’s designed to get busier. But it has to be managed safely,” he said. “So my concern is it grows without proper pedestrian or traffic safety measures.”

