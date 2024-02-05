Senate negotiators on Sunday evening released the long-awaited text of a bipartisan bill that would unlock aid for Ukraine and Israel in exchange for comprehensive immigration reform and border security enhancements.

The Senate is heading for a key test vote on the measure this week, but the Senate Republican conference is split on the measure — to say nothing of the GOP-controlled House, whose leaders have already declared the bill “dead on arrival.”

What’s in the bill?

The bill, negotiated by Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, a Republican, and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent, includes roughly $60 billion in aid for Ukraine as it continues to repel Russia’s invasion, $14 billion for Israel as it continues its fight against Hamas and nearly $5 billion for Indo-Pacific allies, including Taiwan, to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

It also includes $10 billion in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, Gaza and the West Bank and other areas, and almost $2.5 billion to support U.S. Central Command and expenditures related to recent attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

On the border security front, it would implement tougher standards for the asylum system, limits how presidential administrations can utilize parole to let migrants into the country and introduces an expulsion authority if border encounters reach a certain number.

It also provides more than $20 billion in funding for immigration enforcement, which would allow the hiring of more Border Patrol agents, the addition of immigration judges to evaluate asylum claims and increased fentanyl detection, and would provide a pathway to residency — and eventually citizenship — for the nearly 76,000 Afghan allies who worked with U.S. troops during the war in Afghanistan.

“It will make our country safer, make our border more secure, treat people fairly and humanely while preserving legal immigration, consistent with our values as a nation,” President Joe Biden said in a statement Sunday night when the bill was released.

“America’s sovereignty is being tested here at home, and our credibility is being tested by emboldened adversaries around the world,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement. The challenges we face will not resolve themselves, nor will our adversaries wait for America to muster the resolve to meet them. The Senate must carefully consider the opportunity in front of us and prepare to act.”

Speaker Johnson calls bill ‘dead on arrival,’ Majority Leader Schumer hits back

While some Republicans were supportive of the bill, including Minority Leader McConnell others expressed outrage and vowed to kill the measure. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., echoed his previous comments Sunday night, calling the bill “dead on arrival” in the GOP-controlled House.

“I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created,” Johnson wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday night after the bill was released. “If this bill reaches the House, it will be dead on arrival.”

“Let me be clear: The Senate Border Bill will NOT receive a vote in the House,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., wrote in a post of his own on social media Sunday night.

House GOP leadership doubled down on Monday, with Johnson, Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., saying that "any consideration of this Senate bill in its current form is a waste of time."

"House Republicans oppose the Senate immigration bill because it fails in every policy area needed to secure our border and would actually incentivize more illegal immigration," they wrote, later adding: "It is DEAD on arrival in the House. We encourage the U.S. Senate to reject it.”

In an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., urged Johnson not to "let the 30 hard-right people in the House who are extreme” dictate their direction, pointing to some House Republicans' brinksmanship over the debt ceiling last year and calls to back away from deals to avert a government shutdown.

“They’re extremists and they are running your show,” Schumer said to Johnson. “Do the right thing. You know what the right thing to do is. You know we need to fix our border. You know that it has to be bipartisan.”

Schumer went on to say that the bill Republicans passed — a hard-line immigration package known as H.R. 2, or the Secure the Border Act, “didn’t get a single Democratic vote in the House.”

“How are you going to get anything done, or do you want to just make a speech?” he asked. “As you admittedly say, the border’s in chaos, do something about it, don't just politically posture.”

’A Death Wish for The Republican Party’: The Trump factor

Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, also weighed in on the bill, calling it a “Death Wish for The Republican Party” in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“Only a fool, or a Radical Left Democrat, would vote for this horrendous Border Bill,” Trump wrote, adding: “This Bill is a great gift to the Democrats, and a Death Wish for The Republican Party. It takes the HORRIBLE JOB the Democrats have done on Immigration and the Border, absolves them, and puts it all squarely on the shoulders of Republicans.”

“Don’t be STUPID!!! We need a separate Border and Immigration bill. It should not be tied to foreign aid in any way, shape or form!”

In a separate post, Trump called the bill “highly sophisticated trap for Republicans to assume the blame on what the Radical Left Democrats have done to our Border, just in time for our most important EVER Election. Don’t fall for it!!!”

A fractured Senate GOP conference

Despite McConnell’s support and the involvement of Lankford in the negotiations, several Senate Republicans expressed outrage over the bill, with at least one calling for a change in leadership of the conference. Some took particular umbrage with Schumer’s comment that he had “never worked more closely with Leader McConnell on any piece of legislation as we did on” the border bill.

“This feels like an elaborate practical joke. But it’s not funny. Not one bit,” Utah Sen. Mike Lee wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I cannot understand how any Republican would think this was a good idea—or anything other than an unmitigated disaster. WE NEED NEW LEADERSHIP — NOW.”

“This is worse than bad negotiation. It’s betrayal,” Lee wrote in a separate post. “The Senate GOP can still stop it if 41 will stand together.”

“I can’t support a bill that doesn’t secure the border, provides taxpayer funded lawyers to illegal immigrants and gives billions to radical open borders groups,” Montana Sen. Steve Daines, who chairs the Senate Republican campaign arm, wrote on social media. “I’m a no.”

“This bill is worse than advertised,” wrote Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt. "Need 41 Senators to STAND FIRM to prevent this bill from being jammed through.”

“I can understand why Chris Murphy supports [the bill],” wrote Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance. “I cannot imagine why any Republican supports this atrocious proposal.”

“The ‘border deal’ is an easy NO,” Florida Sen. Marco Rubio wrote on social media. “It reads like a parody of an actual border security bill.”

“Two weeks ago, at a Senate press conference, I said this deal was a ‘stinking pile of crap,’” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wrote on X. "It turns out my assessment was too generous.”

Cruz’s fellow Texas senator, John Cornyn, a member of Senate GOP leadership, said in a brief statement that he has “questions and serious concerns” about the measure.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a pro-business lobbying group that is typically associated with Republicans, applauded the deal.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is pleased to see desperately needed border security, asylum, and immigration reforms included in the emergency supplemental funding proposal before the U.S. Senate,” Neil Bradley, the group’s Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer, said in a statement. "The economic disruption and human suffering wrought by our border crisis have become so severe that Congress cannot afford to ignore these problems any longer.”

“We look forward to working with Members of Congress to pass these commonsense measures that will improve America’s security by addressing our southern border and supporting Ukraine and Israel,” Bradley added.

Negotiators look to dispel misinformation on the bill

In an interview with Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” on Monday, Lankford sought to defend the bill he helped to craft.

“The key aspect of this, again, is: Are we as Republicans going to have press conferences and complain the border is bad and then intentionally leave it open?” Lankford asked. “Now we’ve got to actually determine are we gonna just complain about things, or are we gonna actually address and to change as many things as we can?”

“It’s amazing to me, if I go back two months ago and say ‘We have the shot under a Democrat president to dramatically increase detention beds, deportation flights, lock down the border, to be able to change the asylum laws, to be able to accelerate the process,’ no one would have believed it,” the Oklahoma Republican continued. “And now no one actually wants to be able to fix it.”

“We have to decide as Republicans, what are we gonna actually do about the border?” Lankford said.

Lankford also addressed one of Lee’s comments where the Utah Republican said “senators should have this bill at least a few weeks … before voting on it,” replying: “He needs three weeks to be able to read it, but he’s already opposed to it. People have to be able to read it and go through it themselves. Don’t just go off of Facebook post somewhere on what the bill says.”

Speaking to ABC News on Monday, Connecticut Sen. Murphy questioned how Republicans, who “believe the border is a crisis,” can oppose a deal “that we negotiated with one of the most conservative Republican Senators on the border issue … James Lankford.”

Murphy also condemned Republicans who are opposing the deal that the agreement addresses their demands from last year that Ukraine aid be linked to immigration reform.

“I watched all of my Republican colleagues in the Senate stand up last fall and say we are not going to support Ukraine aid unless you get a bipartisan deal on the border,” Murphy told ABC News. “We got that bipartisan deal, it gives the president many real, new powers to control the border.”

“Many Senate Republicans are going to oppose this bill because it is too effective, because Donald Trump is telling them no, keep chaos at the border don't solve the problem because that is good politics for us,” Murphy charged. “Well that’s really bad for the country, and I ultimately think there will be enough Senate Republicans of good faith who really want to solve this problem who will support this bill so we can get it to the House of Representatives.”

In response to a social media post from POLITICO which charged that “the politics of the border deal have become severely detached from the policy in it,” Sinema simply replied: “Understatement.”

“Solving our border crisis requires honest collaboration from both parties,” she wrote in a separate post. “For too long, [Arizona] has shouldered the burden of a broken border – and we deserve action. Our bipartisan plan secures the border for the first time in decades. This is a rare opportunity. We should take it.”