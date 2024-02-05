Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Monday, and he will postpone public-facing duties during his treatment.

What You Need To Know Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement





The cancer was discovered during a procedure last month for a benign prostate enlargement



The 75-year-old monarch will postpone public-facing duties during his treatment, the palace said



Charles chose to share his diagnosis, the palace said, "to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer"

The cancer was discovered during a recent procedure for a benign prostate enlargement, the palace said. Subsequent testing revealed "a form of cancer," per the palace's statement, but did not specify what kind, nor what kind of treatment he will undergo.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," the statement reads. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

The 75-year-old monarch underwent a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic last month, the same hospital where his daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, was recovering from abdominal surgery. He was diagnosed with the condition in mid-January after experiencing undisclosed symptoms.

He was expected to return to public duties after a "short period of recuperation," the palace said at the time.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement reads. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

King Charles initially announced his prostate surgery in an effort to encourage other men to get checkups. The statement from the palace on Monday echoed similar sentiments.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the statement concludes.

King Charles ascended to the throne following the 2022 death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II at 96, after a more than 70-year reign. He was formally coronated in May of last year.

Born in 1948, Charles became the oldest person to ascend the British throne at 73 after being the longest-serving heir apparent in the country's history. Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981 and the couple had two sons, William and Harry. The couple divorced in 1996, about a year before Diana's death in a car crash in Paris. He married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

"Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

At an event in Las Vegas on Monday, President Joe Biden offered his thoughts for the monarch.

"I’m concerned about him, just heard about his diagnosis," Biden said, adding that he hopes to speak with Charles soon, "God willing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.