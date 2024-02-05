Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley raised $16.5 million in January, as she became the last major challenger to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, her campaign said on Monday.

The influx of cash was trumpeted by her campaign as the best single month of her candidacy and a sign of grassroots supporters rallying around her in opposition to Trump, who has secured double-digit victories in the first two contests of the primary so far.

What You Need To Know Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley raised $16.5 million in January, as she became the last major challenger to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, her campaign said on Monday



The influx of cash was trumpeted by her campaign as the best single month of her candidacy and a sign of grassroots supporters rallying around her in opposition to Trump, who has secured double-digit victories in the first two contests of the primary so far More than 70% of the money she raised in January came from “grassroots supporters,” her campaign said, but they did not immediately return an inquiry on how they define those smaller donors. They also said they added 69,274 new donors The fundraising push comes ahead of a primary on her home turf on Feb. 24. Trump leads her by over 30 percentage points on average there, according to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight

“While Donald Trump blows $50 million of his donors’ money on his legal cases, Nikki Haley has been focused on talking to voters and saving our country,” said Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas in a statement. “Hundreds of thousands of Americans are supporting Nikki’s campaign because they don’t want two grumpy old men and all their chaos, confusion, and grievances. They want a strong, conservative leader who will save this country.”

While the Republican Party establishment has largely rallied around Trump, including a majority of GOP senators and members of Congress, Haley has insisted she’s in the race for the long haul and has raised money at a quicker pace as the race narrowed to two.

More than 70% of the money she raised in January came from “grassroots supporters,” her campaign said, but they did not immediately return an inquiry on how they define those smaller donors. They also said they added 69,274 new donors.

The former South Carolina governor is in the midst of a major fundraising tour courting GOP megadonors with 10-plus stops across the country. Axios reported one was hosted by billionaire Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone, who previously said his support was contingent on her performance in the New Hampshire primary. Haley lost New Hampshire by 11 percentage points on Jan. 23 after trailing Trump in Iowa by over 20 points earlier last month.

The fundraising push comes ahead of a primary on her home turf on Feb. 24. Trump leads her by over 30 percentage points on average there, according to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

“Failed Political Candidate Nikki Haley, who lost Iowa and New Hampshire to my record breaking numbers in both States, is about to lose Nevada and Indiana and then, South Carolina, her “home” State, where the people who know her best do not like her,” Trump posted on social media on Sunday. “She’s just wasting time and money!”

In the final three months of 2023, Haley raised $17.3 million and ended the year with around $14.5 million in the bank, according to federal filings. The main super PAC backing Haley’s candidacy spent over $65 million last year, but ended with just $3.5 million in the bank.

Meanwhile, Trump raised $130 million across his political operation’s four committees in the same period, spending tens of millions on his criminal and civil legal battles and ending the year with $33 million in his main campaign account. His team has yet to publicize their January numbers and official campaign finance filings for the month aren’t due to the Federal Election Commission until Feb. 20.

“We just saw that he, in his disclosures, his campaign disclosures, he just paid 47 different law firms $50 million of campaign donations that came into his campaign. He hasn't even gotten started on all these cases. For the next year, he's going to be sitting in a courtroom,” Haley said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “I didn't say that. He said that he's going to be spending more time in a courtroom than he is going to be campaigning. That’s a problem.”

President Joe Biden, who is not facing a competitive primary, ended 2023 with $117.4 million in his political operation’s coffers. His campaign has largely ignored Haley in recent weeks, instead focusing on Trump, the primary’s frontrunner.

“Ultimately, we don't get to decide. But it looks like it's going to be Donald Trump, we are ready for him, we are in general election mode, he’s getting into general election mode,” Biden deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty said on liberal podcast “Pod Save America” last week when asked about whether the campaign was focused on Haley at all. “We gotta be ready for all of that. And we're full steam ahead.”