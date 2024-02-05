WAUPACA, Wis. — It’s a short walk for Brianna Hameister from fishing tackle and sporting goods to pet supplies.

She’s the general manager at Everyday Hometown in Waupaca. The department store offers a little bit of everything.

“Shopko left. K-Mart left quite a while ago now. We’re just trying to fill that void of not having the everyday easy things that you need,” Hameister said. “Instead of having to run to Stevens Point or Appleton, we try to have a little bit of the things you need to grab quick.”

Everyday Hometown opened in a former Shopko store. It’s one of many across Wisconsin and the Midwest that were vacated when the Green Bay-area retailer went out of business in 2019.

Everyday Hometown opened two years later.

“Why not reuse the buildings that are here? They’re in good condition,” Hameister said about the family-owned business’ decision to move into the vacated location. “Why not help the community out rather than just have buildings sitting empty around here?”

Manny Vasquez is the vice president of business development with Pfefferle Companies in Appleton. He’s seen many of the large vacant retail locations transformed across the state.

“There aren’t a ton of vacant big box properties out there. A lot of the former Shopko stores were repurposed or occupied now,” Vasquez said. “I think a lot of it will depend on costs. Developers and companies who are looking at repurposing former big box space need to make sure their numbers pencil out in order to move into those properties.”

Vasquez recently joined the board of the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin. He keeps a pulse on what’s happening in different commercial sectors.

“Retail is doing fairly well, all things considered. We are moving away from the big box model and more into the smaller retail suites, multi-tenant retail buildings,” Vasquez said. “I think the shopping experience is something people are still looking for, especially after COVID. Although, a lot of retailers growing their e-commerce platforms for obvious reasons.”

From a space that sat empty for years to a locally owned business, Everyday Hometown is working to meet the needs of the community it serves.

“It’s a great building, and it worked out perfectly. We have so much room here,” Hameister said. “I’m just glad we can take it and do something with it. You see so many that sit empty. It’s sad.”