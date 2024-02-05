WORCESTER, Mass. - The Reactory is a 46-acre business park off of Belmont Street which the Worcester Business Development Corporation has developed specifically for biomanufacturing space. While the city is still waiting for facilities to open up, the original plans are already expanding.

WuXi Biologics announced last month they’ll be doubling the size of their original facility. Worcester Business Development Corporation president Craig Blais said it will cost more than $300 million and create more than 300 new jobs in Worcester.

The WBDC also has hopes Galaxy Life Sciences will announce a second facility, in addition to the development they’ve started to build, in the near futue.

Blais said the goal of The Reactory is to expand the life science ecosystem in Worcester, and ultimately create hundreds of jobs to add to the development of the city.

“The WBDC has been focused on job creation and will continue to be focused on job creation," Craig Blais said. "The city has an incredible higher education community here with over 35,000 college students. We are building and in design phase over 3,000 to 5,000 units of housing. So, the next phase of the development here in this market is the creation of jobs.”

Blais said as far as facilities opening up at The Reactory, the WBDC expects to see expansion over the next three years between Galaxy Life Sciences and WuXi Biologics.