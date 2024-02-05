In a radio interview on Monday, former President Donald Trump said he would debate President Joe Biden “immediately” despite skipping all of the 2024 Republican presidential primary debates.

“I'd like to go for immediately debates. I'd like to debate them now because we should debate. We should debate for the good of the country,” Trump told Dan Bongino, one of the most popular radio hosts in the country.

“If I were him, I’d want to debate me too. He’s got nothing else to do,” Biden said in response. Haley’s campaign blasted Trump and demanded he debate her, accusing him of hiding from her and being “too chicken to debate” Trump also slammed the bipartisan Senate border policy bill, which would also send billions to Ukraine and Israel, arguing it would be “a gift to Democrats” who “want this for the presidential election”

Picking up boba tea during a stop in Las Vegas later on Monday, Biden poked fun at his likely general election rival.

“If I were him, I’d want to debate me too. He’s got nothing else to do,” Biden said.

Trump’s reveal he was willing to debate Biden comes amid a GOP primary where he refused to participate in debates with his challengers, citing his vast polling leads. So far, the gamble paid off: He won the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary by double-digits and polling suggests he will continue to do the same in future states.

Trump has made no indication he plans to debate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, his sole major competitor left in the GOP race. Responding to the radio appearance on Monday, Haley’s campaign blasted Trump and demanded he debate her, accusing him of hiding from her and being “too chicken to debate.”

“We’re thrilled to see that Donald Trump has finally acknowledged the importance of debates,” said Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas in a statement. “Now it’s time for Trump to man up and agree to debate Nikki Haley. Nikki is ready to put her conservative record and vision for a strong and proud America up against Trump’s campaign of chaos and vendettas.”

But Trump leads her by around 30 percentage points in her home state of South Carolina — the next primary state where the pair will face off — more than 50 points in national polls and by dozens of points in other recent state-level polling. He also leads in Republican National Committee delegates 33 to 17, and will almost certainly pick up 26 more on Thursday in the Nevada caucuses that Haley declined to participate in. The threshold to secure the nomination is 1,215 delegates.

“We are going to continue calling on Trump every day to man up and debate Nikki. The people of South Carolina deserve a debate, but it’s understandable why he’s hesitant to commit,” Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankeny said on a press call on Monday morning, calling Haley “younger and sharper than” Trump. “It's harder to lie about Nikki’s record when she’s there to punch back, and he’ll have to answer questions about his record which is a lot harder than reading wild screeds off a teleprompter or sending out late-night all-caps tweets.”

Trump did not mention Haley in the 16-minute conversation with Bongino.

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump speculated without evidence that Biden would not run under pressure from his donors or family despite the Democrat actively campaigning and facing virtually no significant competition in his party’s primary. Biden secured 96% of the vote in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday. His token opposition — spiritual author Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. — each logged around 2% of the vote.

And Trump continued to slam the bipartisan Senate border policy bill, which would also send billions to Ukraine and Israel, saying “it shouldn’t even be considered.” He argued it would be “a gift to Democrats” who “want this for the presidential election” and attacked Republicans who wanted to pass it.

“This is lunacy, this bill. And you know what it is? It's a gift to the Democrats. I don't think I can't imagine it gets done,” Trump said, praising House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for saying the bill is “dead on arrival in the House” and implying “there’s something going on” behind Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s support for the deal.

Bongino agreed, echoing Trump’s argument that Republicans should oppose the legislation so Biden couldn’t add it to his list of achievements to campaign on during the election

“We have this inclination towards self-destruction in this party. Why would we give Joe Biden a fake political victory?” Bongino asked. “Why would we give this guy a Dom Perignon victory lap?”