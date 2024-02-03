Subway safety is a big concern for some city commuters.

The latest NYPD data shows transit crime was up nearly 50% across the city in January 2024 compared to the same time period last year.

What You Need To Know The latest NYPD data shows transit crime was up nearly 50% across the city in January 2024 compared to the same time period last year Some commuters NY1 spoke with Saturday morning say they are not surprised that crime is rising Mayor Eric Adams has made fighting crime a top priority for his administration The city spent more than $150 million in overtime pay for NYPD officers to patrol the subway system last year

Some subway riders NY1 spoke with Saturday morning say they are not surprised.

“I’m always looking over my shoulders. I’m always keeping one eye open, so I do try to feel a little bit more safe,” subway rider Denise Thomas said. “Put more police on. Make sure that the homeless is not on board these trains, because it’s a problem.”

Mayor Eric Adams has made fighting crime a top priority for his administration. And there are more police officers on subway platforms and trains since an initiative to tackle subway crime launched in October 2022.

But having more NYPD cops present is not necessarily alleviating the fears of some subway riders.

“I have a wife and kid, and so it definitely gives me extra pause given the uptick in crime,” subway rider Patrick Hu said. “I’m on the subway today myself obviously, but definitely in the back of my mind, I’m a little bit more on edge and on alert.”

Hu added that a friend of his was assaulted last year on the subway.

The NYPD says grand larceny is up nearly 88.7% in 2024 compared to the same time period last year.

Felony assaults went up from from 40 to 53, an increase of about 32.5%. Robbery is up 12%, according to the NYPD.

Overall transit crime is up 47.8% between Jan. 1 and Jan. 28, NYPD data shows. And this may not reflect incidents that go unreported.

All this comes at a time when ridership is also rising, with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority celebrating more than 1 billion trips taken last year.

For some regulars, being aware of one’s surroundings is a critical part of each journey.

“Be aware of not just yourself but the people around you, so that you see the dangerous people and you get away from them or you change cars,” subway rider Kathryn Armour said.

Armour said she wears running shoes every time she gets on the train, is careful not to stand too close to the platforms and tries her best not to use the subway at night.

The city spent more than $150 million in overtime pay for NYPD officers to patrol the subway system last year, according to city records obtained by Gothamist.