LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Odd and unique items are on sale this weekend in Louisville. The Oddities & Curiosities Expo returned to the Kentucky Expo Center, drawing in thousands of visitors.

Skulls, taxidermy and unique forms of art were some of the many oddities that filled the Expo Center.

What You Need To Know Taxidermy, skulls, bones, dark art, clothing, antiques, vintage items and more could be found at the Oddities & Curiosities Expo



Artists like Arend Smith came from other states to share their work



Owners of the expo estimate around 15,000 people will attend over the weekend



They added the event will return to Louisville next year

"My real passion [is] the shapes that you find in bones and skulls and then trees," said Arend Smith, an artist at the expo. "I can just stare at the things for hours, and I do stare at the things for hours."

Smith specializes in masks and collectibles with the theme he calls "dark forest fantasy." It all started out when he wanted to get creative.

"I was walking out of Michael's, the hobby store, and saw a block of Super Sculpey Oven-Baked clay," he said. "I was like, 'I played with that when I was a kid ... I'm going to see what I can do with this stuff.'"

Before doing this full-time, the Michigan native was an investment banker. Now, he gets to combine his finance and art skills.

"A lot of artists are amazing at what they do, but they don't have the business side to make it," he said. "Their pricing is wrong or they don't understand how to build profit margins and that type of thing. I kind of have a background where I can do that."

Michelle Cozzaglio, one of the event's owners, said it continues to grow. This year, the event was two days instead of one. Cozzaglio said she estimates that around 15,000 people will attend over the weekend.

"I like to say the Oddities & Curiosities Expo is for lovers of the strange and unusual," Cozzaglio said. "We have vendors from all over the country with all things weird, so you can find taxidermy, skulls, bones, dark art, clothing, antiques, vintage items and more, all on the spectrum of weird."

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo continues Sunday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cozzaglio said it will return to Louisville next year.