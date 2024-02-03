ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday's Olympic Trials event was a very first for Orlando, and local businesses and volunteers hope it shows people nationwide what the city is capable of.

What You Need To Know With an estimated 100,000 spectators, the event brought a lot of business to the downtown area



Volunteers say the day was met with excitement, especially for those in the running community



The Olympic Trials are just a single event this weekend



On Sunday, the Pro Bowl returns to Camping World Stadium

It was a day to remember, and a busy one for workers at Craft and Common, a local coffee shop and eatery downtown.

"It's chaotic, but it's a good chaos," said owner Laura Langford.

The business was a packed house as employees worked to get a line of spectators their morning coffee.

Langford says she's a marathon running herself, and she enjoys cheering on the pros.

"It's super exciting to see there people chasing their dreams," said Langford.

Although it was a major day for the athletes, it was also a great day for business.

"The business is wonderful. We love serving the community and all the runners that have come in throughout the week," said Langford.

Throughout Orlando, some have a hope that the Olympic Trials will put Orlando on the map for other big events.

It took about 1,500 volunteers through Track Shack to put everything together.

Volunteers, like Rose Reeves, were out bright and early on Saturday getting set up.

Reeves, who is also a runner, hopes the event will put the city in the spotlight.

"I think it probably will even go worldwide. I think it'll really help get Orlando good recognition," said Reeves.

The Olympic Trials aren't Orlando's only major event. On Sunday, the Pro Bowl returns to Camping World Stadium.