As the Senate prepares next week to take up its bill to provide funding for Israel, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific allies in exchange for comprehensive border reform, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Saturday announced that the House will vote on a standalone measure to provide more than $17 billion in aid to the Middle Eastern country in its war against Hamas.

The Louisiana Republican made the announcement in a letter to colleagues on Saturday.

Johnson introduced last year a $14.3 billion bill to provide aid to Israel, which would have been funded by rescinding IRS enforcement funding won by Democrats in President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. The White House had threatened to veto the measure.

The bill, which also includes $3.3 billion to aid U.S. military operations in the Middle East, does not contain offsetting spending cuts.

“While the Senate appears poised to finally release text of their supplemental package after months of behind closed doors negotiations, their leadership is aware that by failing to include the House in their negotiations, they have eliminated the ability for swift consideration of any legislation,” Johnson wrote in his letter.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.