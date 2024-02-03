Year-end fundraising figures released last week are shedding light on where candidates in the most closely watched Senate races stand as they kick off the election year.

What You Need To Know Year-end fundraising figures released last week are shedding light on where candidates in the most closely watched Senate races stand as they kick off the election year In their quest to keep their majority, Democrats, who currently narrowly control the chamber 51-49, will be relying heavily on a few incumbent Senators hanging on to their seats in red-leaning and battleground states For their part, Republicans only need to pick up two seats to take control of the Senate

In their quest to keep their majority, Democrats, who currently control the chamber with a narrow 51-49 majority, will be relying heavily on incumbents hanging on to their seats in red-leaning and battleground states like Ohio, Montana and Pennsylvania.

But the party’s path to retaining control in the upper chamber was made more challenging when moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced he would not run for reelection. The decision increased the likelihood his seat in West Virginia, which saw 68% of voters pick former President Donald Trump in 2020, will end up in GOP hands.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s party change from Democratic to independent also added a new dynamic to the Senate race in battleground Arizona. Sinema has not said whether she plans to run for reelection.

For their part, Republicans only need to pick up two seats to take control of the Senate. They would only need to gain one seat if a Republican wins the White House (the vice president provides the tie breaking vote in the case of an evenly split upper chamber.)

Here are the fundraising highlights for the last quarter of 2023 for some of the races that will be key in determining control of the upper chamber.

Montana

This November, Democratic Sen. Jon Tester will be looking for Montana voters to select him for a fourth term representing the state that saw 57% of voters back Trump in 2020.

In order to do that, he will have to get past retired Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, who the National Republican Senatorial Committee praised in a statement following his entrance into the race. There is also the possibility that Montana GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale, who ran the last time the seat was on the ballot in 2018, could jump into the field.

Tester closed out 2023 with a sizable fundraising edge over his Republican rival, ending the year with more than $11 million in cash on hand. Sheehy, on the other hand, had just more than $1.2 million in reserves.

The Democratic incumbent brought in about $5.5 million in 2023's last quarter to Sheehy’s just less than $2.5 million -- with $450,000 of Sheehy's funds coming from himself.

Ohio

Ohio’s Senate race on this year’s ballot marks another instance where a Democratic incumbent is looking to defend a seat in a red state. Trump received about 53% of the vote in Ohio in 2020.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is facing GOP challengers in Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose, State Senator Matt Dolan and Trump-endorsed businessman Bernie Moreno. Moreno received Trump’s endorsement.

Brown ended 2023 with more than $14.6 million in the bank after raising more than $6.6 million in the quarter. Moreno had just more than $2 million cash-on-hand and raised $800,000. LaRose had $770,000 on-hand after raising 812,000. Dolan ended the year with $4.8 million in the bank and raised $357,000.

Pennsylvania

In battleground Pennsylvania, which voted for Democratic President Joe Biden in 2020 after voting for Trump in 2016, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey is hoping for a fourth term in the Senate. Former hedge fund executive, Republican Dave McCormick is looking to boot Casey from his seat. McCormick ran for the state’s other Senate seat in 2022. Mehmet Oz beat him in the primary before Democratic Sen. John Fetterman went on to win the general race.

Casey finished out the year with just less than $9.5 million in reserves. He raised more than $3.6 million in the last quarter. McCormick closed out with less cash in the bank: $4.1 million. However, McCormick outraised the Democratic incumbent the last quarter of the year, bringing in just less than $5.5 million, which included 1 million of his own funds.

Arizona

In Arizona, the incumbent, Sinema, raised less than $600,000 in the last three months of the year but has more than $10.5 million in the bank. Her fundraising figure for the year has fueled questions about whether she intends to seek another term.

Her Democratic challenger, Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego, ended the year with more than $6.5 million on-hand and raised more than $3.3 million in the last quarter. Republican Kari Lake, who unsuccessfully ran for governor of the state in 2022, ended the year with just more than a million cash-on-hand after having raised $2.1 million. Local county sheriff, Republican Mark Lamb has more than $250,000 in the bank and raised more than $260,000.

Nevada

In another battleground state, Nevada, Democratic incumbent Sen. Jackie Rosen closed out 2023 with more than $10.5 million in the bank after raising more than $3.2 million in the quarter. Republican candidate retired Army Capt. Sam Brown had $1.7 million on-hand and raised more than $1.8 million. Other GOP candidates in the race raised less than $300,000 each.