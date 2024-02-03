The state Department of Health ordered Taste Tea in Pearlridge Center to immediately close on Thursday after an inspection found a lack of proper refrigeration for its food items.

The establishment was issued a red placard and must remain closed until appropriate corrective actions are taken and all violations resolved.

According to DOH, a two-door, under-counter refrigerator was determined to be holding foods that should have been stored at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or colder at temperatures of 45 degrees to 50 degrees during an inspection on Jan. 30. Because there was no other refrigerator on site, the establishment was ordered to keep all potentially hazardous food on ice until the unit could be serviced.

Inspectors returned a day later to find that the refrigerator was still holding food temperatures at 47 degrees to 48 degrees and there was no cooler with ice or other means of keeping potentially hazardous food cold on site.

Before the popular smoothie and tea drink vendor can reopen, it must discard all potentially hazardous food items stored in the refrigerator and have the refrigerator serviced so it can maintain food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

A follow-up inspection was scheduled for Friday.