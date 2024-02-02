The U.S. military on Friday struck more than 85 sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend, U.S. officials confirmed.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement that the targets "included command and control operations, centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aired vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities" used by militia groups and their sponsors in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps



President Joe Biden and other top U.S. leaders have been warning for days that the U.S. would strike back at the militias, and they made it clear that it wouldn’t be just one hit, but would be a “tiered response” over time. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations not yet made public.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement that military forces "struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft," including long-range bombers flown from the U.S. The aircraft had more than 125 precision munitions, per CENTCOM.

"The facilities that were struck included command and control operations, centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aired vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their [Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps] sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces," CENTCOM's statement continues.

The strikes came just hours after Biden and top defense leaders joined grieving families to watch as the remains of the three Army Reserve soldiers were returned to the U.S. during a somber ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

It was unclear what the next steps will be, or whether the days of U.S. warnings have sent militia members scattering into hiding, making it more difficult for the U.S. to detect and strike them. But it was evident that the recent statement released by Kataeb Hezbollah, one of the main Iran-backed militias, saying it was suspending attacks on American troops had no impact on the administration’s plans to strike back.

The U.S. strikes also appeared to stop short of directly targeting Iran or its Revolutionary Guard force. Iran has denied it was behind the Jordan strike.

More than 40 other service members were injured in the strike over the weekend, according to the Pentagon.

