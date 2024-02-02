Former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Washington over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election is no longer scheduled to begin on March 4, according to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia’s calendar.

The lack of its inclusion on the calendar was first reported by the Washington Post. It’s unclear when the change was made.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, said in December the case would be put on hold as she awaits a ruling from a higher court on Trump’s claim the presidency gave him immunity from criminal prosecutions. A federal appeals court heard arguments last month related to the immunity question; while the judges expressed skepticism about Trump's claims, it's not clear when a ruling is expected.

Trump faces four felony charges in the D.C. election subversion case, including conspiracy to defraud the United States. He pleaded not guilty in August.

If the D.C. trial continues to be held up, the New York criminal prosecution over connected to alleged hush money payments during the 2016 election could be the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president in history. It’s currently scheduled to begin on March 25.

Trump faces four criminal prosecutions in four different cities. He is also charged in Florida federal court with illegally retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and faces a state racketeering prosecution in Georgia that accuse him of trying to subvert that state's 2020 presidential election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges in all of the criminal cases against him and denied any wrongdoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.