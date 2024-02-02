DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is changing the look and feel of its aircraft cabins.

What You Need To Know The airline said in a news release Friday the cabins will include new seats, larger overhead bins and onboard power ports



The new seats will debut in early 2025 and are made by RECARO, a German seating company



Along with the new seating, Southwest partnered with Tangerine, a transportation design company, to create an updated look for its cabins



The company also announced that all 53,000 employees will receive a uniform refresh with a “modern look"

The airline said in a news release Friday the cabins will include new seats, larger overhead bins and onboard power ports.

The new seats will debut in early 2025 and are made by RECARO, a German seating company.

The RECARO seats will include a “multi-adjustable headrest cushion for enhanced head and neck support, an intuitively designed seat for ultimate comfort while maximizing seat width and overall support,” according to the release. The seats will also have a personal electronic device holder.

Along with the new seating, Southwest partnered with Tangerine, a transportation design company, to create an updated look for its cabins. The airline researched customer and employee experiences to come up with the new design.

The company also announced that all 53,000 employees will receive a uniform refresh with a “modern look.” This process is already underway with 75 current employees working with an apparel vendor to develop the uniforms.

“Southwest flies above our competition with industry-leading flexibility and our legendary Hospitality,” said Tony Roach, senior vice president and chief customer officer at Southwest Airlines, in a statement. “Our redesigned cabin interior significantly enhances our inflight Customer experience and will complement the amazing service that our Crews provide.”