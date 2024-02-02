About 90 bars and restaurants already operate in downtown Syracuse, but the area continues to be a popular place to set up shop.

“Anytime you have any additional [restaurants] coming in, certainly there is excitement around that,” said Vanessa Szwejbka, a spokesperson for the Downtown Committee of Syracuse.

In the past month, at least four new restaurants have either opened or announced plans to open.

The organization often helps people wanting to set up a restaurant downtown find a niche in the market.

“These particular restaurants are fulfilling those absences that we have with really curated menus, so this is really going to fill out the dining experience,” Szwejbka said.

Noble Cellar, which has set up in a historic building at 304 E. Onondaga St., is owned by real estate developers Sarah Pelligrini and Robert Zaccaria. The two began working together to brainstorm businesses they could bring to the city and settled on a fine dining restaurant.

“We really seemed aligned on wanting to create beautiful places and spaces to elevate what there was to experience in Syracuse. We wanted to create places that would bring people together, and build community,” Zaccaria said.

After looking at multiple properties, they fell in love with the historic building, which once served as a stop on the Underground Railroad.

Serving dishes like steak, fish, braised short rib ragu, and wine and beer, Pelligrini said they wanted as many people as possible to experience the history of the place.

Before its opening, they kept the concept of Noble Cellar under wraps except for a rabbit on a sign in front of the building.

“There are concepts of going down the rabbit hole and exploring the mystery of the adventure. We want this place to be one of discovery and culinary adventure,” Zaccaria said.

The rabbit signifies new beginnings, which Pelligrini and Zaccaria believe Syracuse is experiencing.

When it comes to the food, they wanted to serve unique dishes that highlight a variety of different proteins and produce.

“You might notice there are a lot of proteins on the menu that are less common in other places and that’s part of the culinary adventure,” Zaccaria said. “Everything from octopus to duck to lamb to pork belly.”

Pelligrini said they worked with the chef and owner of Saint Urban, the Westcott restaurant that closed last year, to develop their wine list as they wanted to replicate that experience.

“We have a great relationship with chef Jared and his partner Carrie, and we had the opportunity to consult with them and have them curate our wine list,” she said.

Bob Leonard, who opened Nobody’s late last year, now has plans for a new eatery – a French-inspired bistro.

Leonard, who co-owns the restaurant with Michael Rock and Jeff Deloff, hopes it will bring something new to downtown Syracuse.

“The big thing for us is just focusing on really sustainable cookery,” he said. “So using really old, heirloom beans and grains from the south, coupled with sustainably sources and produced livestock here from upstate New York.”

Previously occupied by Le Mélange, the restaurant will focus on whole animal butchery, which Leonard said will keep prices lower for both the restaurant and its patrons.

“What that means is we’re buying whole animals; we’re breaking them down in house and we’re finding a way to utilize every single part, so nothing goes to waste,” Leonard said.

The space will offer a variety of dishes, some that are more suitable for a formal sit-down dinner and others for a quick bite to eat.

Leonard, originally from Iowa, will serve a staple from the midwestern state, a breaded pork tenderloin sandwich. Additionally, he will offer things like steak frites and some more luxurious items, including truffles and caviar.

“Our goal is just to blow people’s minds with really, really good food, and really, really good prices,” he said.

They hope to open by late spring, but that is dependent upon the liquor license.

“We refuse to open before the permanent liquor license comes in, but people can except some pop-up events in the meantime,” Leonard said.