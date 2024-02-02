ORLANDO, Fla. — Mount Dora city leaders are looking into possible solutions for parking headaches in the city. Business owners and customers say there’s not enough parking in the downtown area to meet the demand, especially on busy weekends. Parking will be especially tight for events like the Mount Dora Arts Festival.

Some business owners say parking is often a problem and they worry it will hurt their bottom line.

Ever since he came to America, Jason Ferron has lived out his dream of cooking food here. And after he visited Mount Dora, he decided to move there and bring Jamaican food to town.

He said he was attracted to the city by the welcoming atmosphere and the town’s architectural charm.

“Me and my wife came down here and fell in love with it,” said Ferron. “The antique look, and I love that antique look–it reminds me of certain areas of Jamaica.”

Four months in operation, he says the community has welcomed him and his business, Mavis’ Jerk Shack, with open arms.

“A lot of people come down here and support us, they know what we’re trying to do, and so far that keeps us going,” said Ferron.

But there’s a problem. He believes it’s too difficult to find a parking spot in Mount Dora, and that could hurt his business’ growth.

“If they come here before and they love the city, but if the issue is when they come in there’s not enough parking, then I worry about those people not coming back,” said Ferron.

City leaders are exploring options. One proposal is running parking shuttles that would pick up business owners, employees and customers just outside the main downtown area and transport them in. About 80% of business owners surveyed said they like that idea.

Ferron believes it could help.

“The shuttle idea, that’s not bad, but is it coming from somewhere where there’s a parking deck? Somewhere you can shuttle everybody in to get them into the city, then that’s understandable,” said Ferron.

But he also hopes the city will look into more options, like possibly adding a parking garage near the city’s main downtown area.

“It’s a beautiful city, I love the city of Mount Dora, so I would love for anyone to come in and enjoy it and enjoy the experience of the warm and welcoming atmosphere,” said Ferron. “So more parking: definitely better.”

City staff are going to present the shuttle idea to Mount Dora city leaders, along with feedback from business owners, at a city council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6th. City leaders say more details, like where the shuttle would pick up, when it would run and how it would be paid for will be worked out and decided on if city leaders decide to move forward with the plan.