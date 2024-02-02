ORLANDO, Fla. — With tens of thousands of people expected to converge on Camping World Stadium for the NFL Pro Bowl Sunday, local businesses are hopeful they'll get a piece of the pie.

NFL officials say they are expecting a full stadium Sunday afternoon. With teams from across the country represented in the Pro Bowl, they say there will probably be people in from out of town hoping to get a view of the action.

“These events have certainly major economic impact,” said NFL vice president of events Matthew Shapiro. “I know they did a report a few years back where it was nearly $50 million. So we certainly expect fans to come in from all over.”

The game at Camping World Stadium marks a return for the Pro Bowl games to Orlando. Shapiro said the city provides what game officials look for when planning a major event.

“It’s a great destination,” he said. “I mean, from a player experience perspective, we know they have a wonderful time here ... and really it all starts with Camping World Stadium and the upgrades they’ve done here to make it a world-class venue.”

With so many people expected nearby, local businesses are excited to see if they’ll be getting extra patrons this weekend.

Less than a mile away from the stadium, the owner of Nikki’s Place said he is looking forward to serving people this weekend.

The business began with owner Nick Aiken Jr., who jokes he’s “the owner, but no longer the boss,” as the younger generation has taken over.

The restaurant serves up southern-style soul food, and has a “small town” feel as soon as you walk through the door, despite being located in a major metropolitan area.

“If you’re not from Orlando, you won’t know there’s been a drastic change in the businesses here in Orlando,” said Nikki Aiken, Nick Aiken's daughter and general manager of Nikki’s Place. “It was smaller back then, and now it’s getting more and more industrialized. With the new stadiums, they’re just tearing down all the old stuff.”

Aiken says the restaurant boasts a tasty menu perfect for hungry football fans looking to get their fix of chitlins and turkey wings.

“We are ready. We are excited,” said Nikki Aiken.

Regardless of whether it’s out-of-towners or locals, she said Nikki’s Place is ready to welcome guests with a southern-fried meal.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve heard a guest say they’re happy we’re open,” she said. “These are types of things people wouldn’t say if it wasn’t worth us working for it.”