Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said 33-year-old Kendra Boone jumped into the vehicle while deputies were investigating a suspicious incident at the Forest Plaza and fled.

Newly released body cam video shows Boone jumping into the car through a window, then driving off. When asked about his deputy leaving the vehicle running while he was not in it, Woods responded curtly.

“That doesn’t play a factor in to anything,” he said. “This moron stole a police vehicle and killed two human beings. My policies and procedures mean nothing.”

Seconds later, security camera footage from 40 East Service Center, just a few hundred feet down the road, shows the stolen SUV driving off and being followed by another deputy.

A chase ensued, but ended abruptly when Boone reportedly lost control of the SUV and crashed into a pickup truck in the 26700 block of East Highway 40. Boone and the driver and a passenger in the truck were killed in the crash. A second passenger int he truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Business Owners along Highway 40 said they saw the chase and heard sirens for several minutes.

“I first saw four or five deputies flying by and saw something going on,” 40 East Service Center owner Glen Elledge said. “I left to pick up a car and but saw deputies setting up spike strips.”

He said many more law enforcement vehicles followed, even after the first wave.

“Just constant sirens,” Elledge said.

Several deputies were seen driving in groups at high speed down Highway 40, followed shortly after by a fire truck and an ambulance.

“We knew something serious was going on,” Elledge said.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, Boone was driving well over 100 mph while trying to evade deputies.

“The blame is on this Kendra Boone, not a policy, not what my deputy did,” Woods said. “On her. You want to fix our problem in society, hold people accountable.”

News 13 did speak to Boone’s mother, Kathy Boone, who said she and her family are mourning the loss of Kendra, but are also very sorry for anyone impacted by the chase and crash.