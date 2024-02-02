CLEARWATER, Fla. — A small plane crashed at a Clearwater mobile home park Thursday evening, causing “several fatalities” and multiple homes to catch on fire, officials said.

Dozens of first responders arrived to the Bayside Waters mobile home park at 2636 Teakwood Drive, just off U.S. 19 and south of the Clearwater Mall.

In a news conference, Clearwater Fire and Rescue chief Scott Ehlers said the department received a report of a structure fire at the mobile home park at about 7:08 p.m.

"Simultaneously, there was a report of an aircraft having an emergency at the airport," he said.

When firefighters arrived at 7:15 p.m., Ehlers said they found four mobile homes were heavily involved in the fire. Three of the buildings were cleared and no injuries were reported in connection with them, but Ehlers said they were still working to determine if anyone was in the fourth home — the one the plane crashed into.

"We are still trying to find out on the main ... mobile home that the plane crashed into (to see) if there was any victims inside," he said.

The identity of the pilot and whether there were any passengers in the plane is currently unknown, Ehlers said.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement to media outlets that said: "A single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed into a residential area in Clearwater, Florida around 7 p.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 1, after the pilot reported an engine failure. It is not yet known how many people were on board."

No other details were immediately released.

