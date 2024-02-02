TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida will soon deploy troops to defend the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday in Jacksonville.

DeSantis is offering Texas up to 1,000 Florida National Guardsmen to support Operation Lone Star, a state-ran border security mission Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott launched in 2021. The Florida State Guard is deploying too, a World War II paramilitary force DeSantis resurrected in 2021 after decades of dormancy.

The mobilization, DeSantis said, is the group’s first-ever deployment. They will join other state agencies at the border, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“The goal is to help Texas fortify this border,” DeSantis told reporters. “Help them strengthen the barricades, help them add barriers, help them add the wire they need so that we can stop this invasion once and for all.”

News of the deployment comes as President Joe Biden struggles to manage a record influx of migrants at the southern border. It also comes as Texas and the Biden administration lock horns over border enforcement.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is defying a recent Supreme Court ruling, which gave federal border agents authority to remove Texas-installed razor wire at the border. He says Texas will continue to install wire, despite the ruling and the federal government’s opposition.

Texas, like many Republican states, Florida included, is accusing the Biden administration of falling short of its constitutional obligation to enforce a border.

“The federal government is no longer protecting the states,” said Republican Florida State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia. “Not (just) the State of Texas, but all of the states. The states have a right to protect their citizens.”

Florida Democrats, meanwhile, are accusing DeSantis of capitalizing on the border crisis at the expense of taxpayers. DeSantis, they say, should instead focus on the state’s issues, like the ongoing property insurance crisis.

“We should let the feds do their job and DeSantis should focus on doing his,” Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell said. “Leadership requires courage. It requires conviction. It requires making tough choices. But it also requires doing (your job) and DeSantis is not doing his.”

It’s unclear when the state may mobilize its forces, or how many troops it may deploy. It is also rejecting an assertion that the state guard’s mobilization outside of state lines may violate Florida law.

“This historic mission marks the Florida State Guard’s first out-of-state deployment through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, as authorized by Florida law,” said Florida State Guard External Affairs Director Sierra Dean. “Alongside our state agency partners, we are coordinating with the Texas Department of Public Safety to identify critical areas of support, equipment, and personnel needed.”