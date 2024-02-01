The United States Postal Service has released its review of the William Street facility in Buffalo, saying it supports the case to move some operations to Rochester.
The USPS says its findings show outgoing mail processing operations should be transferred from William Street to a facility on Lyell Avenue in Rochester.
The review also shows that it would require what it calls "a decrease" of 21 positions, though it says no career employees would be laid off.
Local, state and federal leaders have criticized the proposal, saying it would decimate services in Buffalo and impact small businesses in the area.
The USPS review also says the William Street facility should remain open as a local processing center and it plans to invest up to $35 million to modernize the site.
The postal service initially planned to hold a public meeting about the review Wednesday night, but canceled, saying it would be rescheduled.
The review can be read in full here.